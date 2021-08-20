Joel Matip issues a Premier League warning to his Liverpool teammates and admits to playing at Anfield.

In order to win the Premier League crown, Joel Matip has told his Liverpool teammates that there would be no space for mistakes this season.

Last Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side opened their new season with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

First-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were followed by goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the second half.

Last season, the Reds ended 17 points behind the league leaders and were eliminated from Europe in the Champions League quarterfinals by Real Madrid.

However, Liverpool secured third place and Champions League football this season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Klopp’s team, but a string of good performances, combined with Leicester City’s poor record, turned the tide.

On Saturday, Matip and Liverpool face Burnley at Anfield, and the defender has cautioned his teammates that they must be at their best this season.

“I don’t think there will ever be much tolerance for blunders here in any season,” he remarked. Every mistake could end up being a major one, but this is the Premier League.

“It’s not just this season; it’s all the seasons before it. You must always be at your best in every game and setting; otherwise, you will be severely penalized. It’s going to be a thrilling season.”

Before continuing the threat of Burnley, Matip said, “They have their own style of play and they stick to it.” They are a dedicated group.

“They battle for every millimetre and stick to their strategy. I believe there is a significant difference between Norwich and the Premier League, and you play against a variety of styles.

“It’s also unique in that regard. The problems are a little more difficult and difficult, but we are familiar with them.”

The Reds will play in front of a near-full Anfield for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak struck on Saturday.

And Matip has expressed his delight at the prospect of playing at Anfield.