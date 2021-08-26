Joel Matip has turned down a new contract from Liverpool to give them a big boost.

It has been reported that Liverpool defender Joel Matip has turned down the opportunity to resume his international career with Cameroon.

Matip last played for his country in 2015 after stepping down from the squad, but he was recently given the option to re-join the group.

Toni Conceicao, the coach of Cameroon, first extended this invitation to all active players who had opted to retire from international football in 2019, and he did so again with the 2022 World Cup just over a year away.

“The problem of Matip is not new,” Conceicao stated at a press conference announcing his 28-man team for the tournament in Qatar.

“There have been players who have expressed an interest in returning to the national squad. There is no reason for me to enlist a player who is not prepared to return.

“The issue is that Matip does not want to return to the national team.”

After becoming dissatisfied with the national team setup and coaching staff, the Reds’ defense decided to take a step back in 2016.

One year later, he was named in Cameroon’s squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, however he declined the call-up, causing confusion at the time because his retirement from the national team had not yet been published.

When asked about the incident in a 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, Matip said he had no regrets about the contentious call.

The 30-year-old stated, “It’s done now, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

“All I wanted to do was remain here and play.” It was difficult because I had no idea what was going on. Now that the issue has been resolved, I can focus on Liverpool.

“I tried to play there and represent my nation, to give it my all and achieve anything, but the circumstances were not ideal.

“It’s Africa, and you can’t compare it to anything European. I’m going to focus on Liverpool. It’s finished.”