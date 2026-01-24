Joe Root Shines as England Level Series in Colombo

England’s Joe Root delivered an all-round performance to secure a pivotal five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, leveling the ODI series 1-1 ahead of a decisive third match. On a slow, unpredictable pitch in Colombo, Root’s leadership with both bat and ball proved crucial in England’s victory, setting up a high-stakes series finale.

Root Guides England with Composed Knock

Root’s performance was a masterclass in pressure-cooker circumstances. With Sri Lanka having set a target of 220, England’s chase was never straightforward. Root anchored the innings with a composed 75 from 90 balls, steering England home with 22 balls to spare. His innings came after he had earlier seized the spotlight with the ball, taking two quick wickets to halt Sri Lanka’s momentum and finish their innings at 219 with just three balls remaining.

“Thankfully we got the job done,” Root reflected after the match. “When the ball gets softer and older it gets easier. Got to be precise in footwork.” His words highlighted the challenge of batting on the tricky Colombo pitch, which had enough to challenge both batters and bowlers alike.

England’s spinners were the backbone of their performance. Adil Rashid was particularly effective, taking 2-34 in his 10 overs, putting the brakes on Sri Lanka’s progress and denying them any real acceleration. The early introduction of spin, led by Rashid and backed by Root’s own spin contributions, forced Sri Lanka into a tight corner. Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka managed just 45 runs from 64 balls, with his departure, caught by Ben Duckett off Rashid, marking a turning point.

Despite a rebuilding 66-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva, Sri Lanka’s innings never really gained the momentum needed. Mendis was run out for 26 after a mix-up with de Silva, and Asalanka admitted his team was “at least 30 runs short when batting.”

England’s pursuit of 220 began solidly, with Root sharing a brisk 68-run stand with Duckett. After Duckett’s dismissal by Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Jaffrey Vandersay, captain Harry Brook steadied the ship alongside Root, adding 81 runs. Root’s half-century came off 52 balls, featuring five boundaries. Brook’s patient knock of 42 from 75 balls showcased his maturity, though he too fell to Vandersay.

With the finish line in sight, Jos Buttler’s 33 from 21 balls completed the chase in style. England wrapped up the win with 22 balls to spare, sealing an important victory ahead of the decider.

For Sri Lanka, their inability to accelerate in the middle overs will likely raise concerns. Their total of 219 never felt like enough, and even the normally reliable Vandersay could not swing the match back in their favour.

With the series now tied at 1-1, all eyes are on Tuesday’s decider. The final match promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams vying for the series win before shifting focus to the T20 World Cup preparations. England’s ability to bounce back under pressure, especially with Root’s contributions, will give them confidence heading into the finale.