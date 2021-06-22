Joe Rodon is looking forward to playing for Wales in another difficult Euro 2020 scenario.

Joe Rodon has asked Wales to emulate the spirit of Baku by banning their fans from the Euro 2020 knockout round match against Denmark in Amsterdam.

Because of Covid-19 regulations, supporters of Wales and Denmark will not be permitted to watch the last-16 match at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday.

Denmark fans, on the other hand, will avoid quarantine in Holland by entering and exiting the nation within 12 hours, according to the Danish government.

As a result, approximately 3,000 Danish fans are expected to be among the anticipated 16,000 fans in Amsterdam, leaving Wales – without any of their so-called “Red Wall” support – feeling like the away team for the third match at the tournament.

Denmark, whose injured player Christian Eriksen is a popular figure in Amsterdam after spending five years at Ajax from 2008 to 2013, is expected to receive local support.

Wales’ final group game was in Rome against Italy, and they played Turkey in front of a hostile Baku crowd before that.

Because of the close cultural links between Azerbaijan and Turkey, that game appeared to be an away game for Wales, but Robert Page’s team prevailed 2-0 to go to the knockout stage.

Tottenham defender Rodon remarked, “The Turkey game in Baku was a challenge we welcomed and appreciated.”

“Winning that game felt fantastic. We can’t have our own fanbase, which is frustrating, but we have to get on with it.

“I’m really overjoyed to have the supporters back in the stadium and to re-create that feeling.

“I’m looking forward to the game’s intensity. Going to away games during the season is just something you have to get used to.

It’s a sad our supporters won’t be able to attend, but it only makes us more eager to travel to Amsterdam and play for them there.

