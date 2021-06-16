Joe Hilton’s tenure in Blackburn has been extended.

Joe Hilton has agreed to a new two-year contract with Blackburn Rovers.

Last season, the 21-year-old, who joined from Everton in 2019, spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town and Ross County.

“I’m made up,” he told Rovers’ website. Over the previous year, I’ve put in a lot of effort, but I’ve enjoyed my time here so far.

“Visiting Ross County was an unforgettable experience for me. I didn’t play in many games, but simply being in and around a first-team environment, fighting for our league’s survival, was huge for me.”