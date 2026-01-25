Joe Gomez Facing Uncertainty Ahead of Qarabag Clash After Bournemouth Injury

Joe Gomez is a major doubt for Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League clash with Qarabag after picking up a knee injury during Saturday’s loss to Bournemouth. The defender, who started the match at the Vitality Stadium, was forced off before halftime following a collision with goalkeeper Alisson while attempting to block an early goal from Evanilson.

Gomez, already sidelined for significant parts of this season, appears set for further time away from action. Following the injury, he was replaced by Wataru Endo, with the extent of his condition still unclear. Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed doubt over Gomez’s fitness for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League fixture, with no specific timeline provided for his recovery.

Slot Provides Limited Update on Gomez’s Injury

Slot confirmed that Gomez suffered a painful knock during the incident, with the defender’s knee causing concern due to the “bone on bone” impact. “Joe got a knock from Ali, his knee went somewhere over here,” Slot said, pointing to his side. “You could see he just couldn’t continue. Ali had swelling in his knee.” While the full extent of the injury remains uncertain, Slot admitted he could not predict whether Gomez would be ready for training in the coming days.

This injury adds to Liverpool’s already pressing defensive concerns. With Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley both out for the season, the squad’s defensive depth has been stretched thin, increasing the pressure on Slot as he prepares for the final Champions League group stage match.

Gomez’s absence could also have ramifications for Liverpool’s transfer plans this January. There have been rumors surrounding the potential departure of left-back Andy Robertson, with Tottenham reportedly in talks with the Scotland international. However, with Gomez now injured, Liverpool may be less inclined to allow another key defender to leave. The club is reportedly eyeing Antonee Robinson as a potential replacement should Robertson depart.