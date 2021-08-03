Joe Gomez discusses his “tough” summer and picks a “legendary” Liverpool teammate.

Joe Gomez has detailed how a knee injury he suffered last season forced him to go through the “most difficult” period of his career.

Gomez has just recently returned to action after missing the entire month of November due to a significant knee injury he sustained while on international duty with England.

The former Charlton Athletic defender had to have surgery on his patella tendon, which forced him to sit out the game alongside Reds colleague Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez was forced to miss Euro 2020 as a result of his recovery, having previously been forced to miss England’s World Cup campaign in 2018 owing to injury.

Last season’s setback came little over a year after the defender broke his lower leg in a 3-1 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor.

While playing for England Under-21s in October 2015, Gomez suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Gomez, on the other hand, completed his lengthy layoff when he came on for the final 21 minutes of Liverpool’s 4-3 friendly defeat to Hertha Berlin last week.

In an interview conducted before of his return to action, Gomez confessed that he is looking forward to a ‘new beginning.’

“It’s been a difficult one; I’ve had quite a few by now. This is, without a doubt, the most difficult,” he said on the VERSUS podcast How to Be a Baller.

“It was disappointing for me personally because of the nature of how things happened; the timing of it was frustrating, but [today]I’m in a good position.

“I’m hoping to be ready to go in preseason. The mental aspect of having to rebuild my body so many times has been really difficult.

“I think some players see it as a project, an opportunity to come back better, stronger, and I’ve had a lot of setbacks and warnings,” he says.

“At the time, I didn’t really need the reminder because I was already grateful to be fit and playing.

“Everything occurs for a reason, and it’s been a long road to get back into the game. It’s been challenging to keep up with the Euros and other sporting events. It’ll be good to have something new.” “The summary comes to an end.”