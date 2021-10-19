Joe Gomez and Naby Keita’s decisions for Atletico Madrid have changed Liverpool’s starting lineups.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team enters a crucial week in goal-scoring form.

The five goals they scored against Watford on Saturday lunchtime brought their total to 33 in just 11 games this season, but Atletico Madrid’s major spoilers are unlikely to be as accommodating on Tuesday night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Is Klopp going to change his back line in preparation for Manchester United’s visit on Sunday?

At the very least, Alisson Becker is set to return, and he’ll lead an unchanged back four for me in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Fabinho, Alisson’s compatriot from Brazil, returns to the base of the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita somewhat ahead of the No.3.

I’m fighting Diogo Jota’s allegations against his former club to keep Roberto Firmino in the team after his hat-trick at Vicarage Road last weekend.

However, what would ordinarily be considered a major encounter is likely to be the Reds’ third match-up this week.

And I’d expect Jurgen Klopp to make a lot of changes.

First and foremost, there will undoubtedly be one in goal, with Alisson Becker returning from his trip to Spain on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were substituted early at Watford, so they’ll be fine, but I’d like Joe Gomez to pair Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. Joel Matip is free to take a break.

Fabinho has returned to the midfield. But deciding who will stand beside him is a much more difficult task.

Despite their weekend performances, James Milner is unlikely to play two games in four days, and Naby Keita must limit his minutes.

It’s now up to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson to make an impact in the engine room.

I’ll start Diogo Jota on the left side of the attack to give Sadio Mane more time to prepare for Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

And, if things don’t go according to plan, there are five substitutions available in Europe this season.

So, here we are, another crucial game in Liverpool’s season.

If the Reds win at Atletico, they will almost certainly progress from their Champions League group.

“Summary finishes,” says the narrator. “There’s just one problem, perhaps an even bigger game looms ahead.”