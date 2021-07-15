Joe Cole discusses Jose Mourinho’s faulty strategy and the truth about Chelsea’s defeat to Liverpool.

Joe Cole has claimed that Liverpool reached “superhuman levels” when they beat Chelsea in the 2005 Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield, as well as revealing Jose Mourinho’s failed plan, which he described as “awful.”

On the ‘The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher’ podcast, the former Chelsea playmaker couldn’t believe the heights to which the Reds rose to win the game thanks to Luis Garcia’s ‘ghost goal,’ which was awarded after the ball appeared to be on the line when William Gallas booted the ball away.

“That night, all of you gamers went up levels, it was almost superhuman,” he remarked. “I had the pleasure of playing against Steve Finnan, who was great. Finnan was a fantastic player, but on that particular night he resembled a combination between Cafu and Kyle Walker. I couldn’t get any change out of him, he was brilliant.”

Cole said that the duels were “awful” to play in and remarked, “They were cr*p games, weren’t they?”

“We were simply canceling each other out, so they must have been boring to watch. An Italian tactician would have been the only one who would have loved it. They (the managers) loved them, but I despised playing in them because there was no room, it was stop-start, and it was a nightmare.”

Mourinho had switched Cole’s position for the game in an attempt to expose a potential weak link in Liverpool’s defense, but the strategy failed.

“I was a little worried because I had played on the right in all the games leading up to that,” Cole explained. “But he dropped Duffer, swapped me to the left, and put Tiago on right midfield.”

“We were attempting to put pressure on Djimi Traore. We’d just beaten you three times in a row – simply do what we do – but we couldn’t seem to get out of it.

“Not having Duffer on the team had an impact on us because he could drive you up the pitch. Then you scored the ‘ghost goal,’ and we were unable to find any open space.”

When asked if the atmosphere had an impact on Chelsea that night, Cole said, “Definitely.” The most hostile, passionate atmosphere I’ve ever played in…”

