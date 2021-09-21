JJ Redick Gives A Heartfelt Speech To Announce His Retirement From The NBA.

J.J. Redick announced his retirement on Tuesday.

With an emotional message shared on his Twitter page, the former Duke University basketball great, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA, announced his retirement.

September 21, 2021 — JJ Redick

In his 940-game NBA career, Redick averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 42 percent from 3-point range while playing for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. In 2020-21, he averaged just 7.4 points per game and appeared in just 44 games, and he missed the playoffs with Dallas due to an Achilles injury.

On a special edition of his podcast The Old Man and the Three titled Retirement, he announced his decision. He stated the injuries, as well as his final season, in which he did not start a game for the first time since his second year in the NBA, confirmed it was time to retire.

“I would like to describe last season as a seven-month exercise in confronting my own athletic mortality, and it was scary and confusing,” Reddick stated before revealing his age to co-host Tommy Alter. The operation I’ll eventually have will be a serious procedure. My Achilles tendon had torn, and my heel bone had to be shaved… It’s a genuine surgery, and I’ll get it someday, but COVID[-19] definitely accelerated things, and a lot of it has to do with time and how I value my time right now.”

Redick is the all-time leading scorer in Duke basketball history and has the 20th-most points of any collegiate basketball player, making him one of the most admired and loathed players in the sport’s history. As he worked his way through a long professional career, he converted a lot of enemies into fans.

Redick reflected on his basketball path and accomplishments, particularly his time at Duke, where he had a childhood aspiration of playing.

Redick reflected on his basketball path and accomplishments, particularly his time at Duke, where he had a childhood aspiration of playing.

"My family relocated to Roanoke, Virginia, 30 years ago this month, and my father immediately put up a hoop for me and my elder sisters to play on.