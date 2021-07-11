Jimmy Gabriel was an Everton icon who was both a warrior and a gentleman, according to his obituary.

In heaven, there are now two angel Gabriels.

Jimmy Gabriel, an Everton legend who shared a surname with an angel, had a devilish sense of humour.

However, during a nearly half-century career in a variety of capacities, the Scottish international who died yesterday at the age of 80 after a protracted illness was universally regarded as one of football’s nice guys.

Gabby, as he was affectionately called, played 303 times for the Blues, winning the League and FA Cup, and then going on to become a well-liked and regarded coach.

In an era when such labels were hard to come by, the Dundee-born midfielder was considered as a warrior.

“He seemed to grow in size, his effectiveness increasing in direct proportion to the intensity of the conflict raging around him, tackling like a runaway battering ram and rallying his team-mates with the ardour of some old Scottish warlord,” said Everton Player by Player chronicler Ivan Ponting.

When the tragic news was delivered, social media was instantly swamped with tributes.

“Everyone at Everton Football Club is profoundly saddened to hear the news that our former player and coach, Jimmy Gabriel, has died away,” Everton FC wrote on Twitter. Jimmy scored 37 goals in 303 games with the Blues, winning the League title in 1963 and the FA Cup in 1966. Jimmy, rest in peace.”

“Sad news today of Gabby’s demise, significant part of my early life at Everton, tough man, honest man, a fantastic man,” former Blues player Tony Grant commented. I can still see him sprinting down the corridor for a round of head tennis before slamming a game-winning header! Then raise your arm to rejoice; Howard Kendall will undoubtedly be waiting.”

“This morning brings tragic news,” the Washington State Legends of Soccer website said. Mr. Sounder, our captain, and later our coach, Jimmy Gabriel, has passed away. He was 80 years old. Jimmy’s spirit, teachings, and fire continue to burn brightly. At Everton, Southampton, and Seattle, he was a legend. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Gabriel family.”

Gabriel joined Dundee as a youth from Dundee North End, and made his debut in a Scottish League Cup match as a 17-year-old. He appeared in 55 games for the League. The summary comes to a close.