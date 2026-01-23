Jim Goodwin Comments on Will Ferry’s Transfer Interest from MLS Clubs

Jim Goodwin, manager of Dundee United, has expressed little surprise as MLS clubs ramp up their interest in vice-captain Will Ferry. Vancouver Whitecaps are once again in the mix, joined by Real Salt Lake and other potential suitors from England’s Championship and European leagues.

Goodwin, who has been instrumental in Ferry’s development at the club, emphasized that Ferry is currently performing at his best. The Republic of Ireland squad member has been a standout player in recent weeks, and Goodwin made it clear that Dundee United will only consider selling him if their valuation is met.

Transfer Speculation Grows Amid Strong Form

Ferry’s rise to prominence at Dundee United follows his move from Cheltenham, where Goodwin gave him the opportunity to showcase his talents in Scotland’s Premiership. Since joining the club, Ferry has become a key player, with Goodwin praising his consistency and overall contribution to the team’s recent success.

“It doesn’t surprise me that other clubs are looking at him,” Goodwin said, reflecting on the mounting transfer speculation. “But we have a valuation for the player, and we won’t let anyone go for less than what we believe he’s worth.”

United, under Goodwin’s guidance, have transformed their squad, with a clear focus on youth and long-term sustainability. The club now boasts the youngest squad in the league, which has become a major selling point for attracting new talent.

“We want players with ambition, those who see Dundee United as a stepping stone to bigger and better things,” Goodwin explained, noting that this strategy differs from his initial days at the club when the team had the oldest squad in the Premiership.

The manager also indicated that while the current transfer window could bring further developments, the summer window remains a likely point for movement. “Ferry’s value has only grown, and he’s a real asset to the club,” Goodwin added.

While Goodwin is focused on the upcoming matches, including the weekend’s clash with St Mirren, he confirmed that Vicko Sevelj will miss the match due to a muscle injury sustained in the recent Celtic game. Despite the injury, Goodwin does not anticipate a long-term issue, and Sevelj’s absence is not a major concern for the team.