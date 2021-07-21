Jill Biden is the Vice President of the United States. Traveling to Tokyo, where the city has reported the highest number of COVID cases in six months.

According to the Associated Press, Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo on her first solo international trip as first lady to support the USA Olympic team, even though the city is seeing its greatest number of COVID-19 cases in six months.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, felt it was necessary to encourage American Olympic participants. As athletes confront harsh conditions and an increased spread of the virus, Jill Biden is looking forward to leading the delegation “at the highest level.”

Prior to meeting Emperor Naruhito, the first lady will conduct a virtual get-together for Team USA and will attend the opening ceremony.

Just two days before the opening ceremony, Tokyo recorded 1,832 new coronavirus cases.

On her journey to Japan, Biden will make stops in Alaska and Hawaii before returning to Washington.

She has a packed itinerary for her 48-hour stay in Japan’s capital.

On Thursday afternoon, the first lady will arrive at Yokota Air Force Base in Tokyo, where she will dine with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, at Akasaka Palace.

She’ll be welcomed back to the palace by Mariko Suga on Friday.

Former US Senator Daniel Inouye and his wife, Irene Hirano Inouye, will be honored with a room in the residence of the US head of mission on Saturday. The senator passed away in 2012, while his wife passed away the previous year.

Before leaving Tokyo, Jill Biden will hold a softball watch party for US vs. Mexico officials and their families at the US Embassy, as well as cheer on US athletes playing in a variety of competitions.

The tour begins in Anchorage on Wednesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The first lady will pay a visit to Alaska Fisher House, which provides free lodging to military and veteran families while a loved one is in the hospital. She’ll also make a stop at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage to encourage folks to get their COVID-19 shots.

Before returning to Washington, the first lady will visit a vaccination center in Honolulu.

The Olympic host city is currently in its fourth state of emergency, which will last until August 22, officially encompassing the entirety of the Olympic Games. This is a condensed version of the information.