Jill Biden and Prince Harry pay tribute to America’s war veterans.

In a virtual ceremony for the Warrior Games, a sporting competition for wounded US military veterans canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Britain’s Prince Harry and US First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute to US warriors on Monday.

According to the Duke of Sussex, the Warrior Games “motivated me to develop the Invictus Games,” a comparable multi-national sports event for wounded service people and veterans founded by Prince Harry and staged for the first time in London in 2014.

Prince Harry, an Afghanistan combat veteran who served two deployments, first attended the US Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013.

“These games are extremely important,” said Prince Harry, who is stationed in California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

He expressed regret that he would not be able to cheer on contestants this year at the games, which have been held annually since 2010 and this year will be hosted in Orlando, Florida. He recalled how the event was “ultimately a reminder of service both at home and abroad.”

He explained, “It’s about caring for our physical as well as mental wellness of people who have given so much.”

The 2021 games have been canceled “to preserve the health and safety of the athletes and their families as a result of COVID-related concerns,” according to a statement released by the First Lady’s Office on Sunday.

On Monday, the wife of US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Prince Harry, recalling attending the first Invictus Games with him before speaking about the September 11, 2001, assaults on the US, which led to the Afghanistan war, which concluded in August 20 years later.

“As we launched a worldwide war on terror, there was a call to defend the ideals we hold dear, and a brave group of men and women stood forward to say: Me, I will go,” she said.

“That includes you, Harry,” says the narrator. She said, “You live by a simple principle: served together, recovered together.”

“It’s a mentality that transcends the flag, where your brothers and sisters in arms are united by something far more than the borders that divide us, and you’ve dedicated your time, talent, and passion to helping service members all across the world.”

The late Beau Biden, Biden’s stepson, was a US army veteran who spent a year in Iraq during the war and “had a long history of supporting the adaptive athletic community,” according to a statement released on Sunday.

The US Secretary of State was also present at the virtual session. Brief News from Washington Newsday.