Jhanlo Sangiao’s Debut Victory Points To A Bright Future For Team Lakay MMA News: Jhanlo Sangiao’s Debut Victory Points To A Bright Future For Team Lakay

After defeating Indonesian veteran Pual Lumihi through rear-naked choke in the opening bout of the ONE: Winter Warriors II main card, Jhanlo Sangiao’s adventure with ONE Championship is off to a strong start.

The 19-year-old admitted to the public in a virtual news conference that he was scared going into the battle, but he made sure to channel his anxiety into drive.

As soon as the fight began, Sangiao was quick to impose his will on Lumihi, putting pressure on the 33-year-old to strike with him, which Lumihi gladly did.

After a few tense exchanges, Sangiao appeared to be stunned after catching a stray left hand from Lumihi, forcing him to backpedal.

“When he punched me early in the fight, I wasn’t rattled at all.” When I backed into the cage, I felt pushed back rather than smacked, and I felt more imbalanced than wounded before being tripped. It didn’t even occur to me that I had been punched. Sangiao said jokingly, “I truly didn’t feel it.”

Sangiao swiftly regained his composure after the impact, launching additional bombs at Lumihi before securing a good double leg takedown against the cage.

The youthful Team Lakay member swiftly began to work on the ground, moving into advantageous positions before getting the rear-naked choke that forced Lumihi to submit.

Mark Sangiao, his father and Team Lakay’s head coach, was in his corner for the fight and was asked about the 42-year-reactions. old’s

“He was overjoyed because I gave it my all and was able to win my fight while putting everything I learned during training camp in Baguio City [in the Philippines]to good use.” “I was able to complete it flawlessly, and he was quite pleased with the outcome,” Sangiao added.

His first bout was everything he and his team could have hoped for, and it also indicates that the next generation of Team Lakay competitors will be more well-rounded than their forefathers.

Sangiao appeared particularly strong on the ground in both the striking and grappling games, as he was able to rapidly transition into the back mount that resulted to the submission win.

No one can deny that the 19-year-old is keen to prove that he belongs in the Singapore-based promotion, despite the fact that the famed gym from the Philippines had two wins and two losses for the event.