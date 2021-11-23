Jhanlo Sangiao of Team Lakay is set to make his ONE Championship debut.

Jhanlo Sangiao will make his promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner, and the 19-year-old is excited to enter the ring.

Sangiao revealed that he is nervous as he enters the cage against Indonesia’s Paul Lumihi in a virtual news conference, but he is sure that he would not allow his nerves get the best of him.

“I’m torn between emotions. There’s a hint of concern there, but I’ve been looking forward to this since I first began seeing Team Lakay’s senior warriors compete when I was a kid. “This is my dream, and I can’t wait to make it a reality,” he said.

Sangiao also admitted that he feels under pressure because his father and Team Lakay’s head trainer, Mark Sangiao, would be in the corner for his battle, and that many people have already told him what he should do during the fight.

He informed the public, however, that when he confronts Lumihi at ONE: Winter Warriors II, he has a game plan in place, and that the rest of Team Lakay has been preparing him for it.

Sangiao has the great privilege of working with top-tier athletes such as ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and past champions Honorio Banario and Kevin Belingon.

Despite Lumihi’s four-fight losing run, the child of Team Lakay’s head coach isn’t disregarding him, and he recognizes the fact that his opponent is skilled in both striking and ground fighting.

“Paul Lumihi is a true warrior at heart. He’s a champion over there [in Indonesia], so I’m not going to underestimate him. In MMA, anything may happen at any time. He’s a striker based on his movements, which explains why the majority of his losses are on the ground. “But, let’s see how the fight goes,” Sangiao said.

Team Lakay stablemates Belingon, Danny Kingad, and fellow rookie Stephen Loman will be joining the 19-year-old Filipino on the ONE: Winter Warriors II card.

ONE: Winter Warriors II will be taped on December 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and shown live on December 17 via tape delay.