Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, is an Olympic athlete.

Bruce Springsteen and his wife, fellow musician Patti Scialfa, have three children. Jessica Springsteen has secured a position on the United States of America equestrian squad with other Olympic participants.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at her life and equestrian accomplishments.

Jessica Springsteen, who is she?

The 29-year-old is the middle child and only daughter of “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen and singer Patti Scialfa.

Rather of growing up on Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey estate like many other famous children, she grew up on his estate.

When their three children were small, Bruce Springsteen and Scialfa decided to return to New Jersey, where they grew up.

“We had, like, an 80-member Irish/Italian family…,” he told CBS News in 2019. And that’s how I spent my childhood. So Patti and I wanted them to have the same upbringing.”

The estate also had a farm with horses and ponies for Jessica to ride, something she had done since she was five years old.

“We had a really grounded upbringing,” Jessica Springsteen said CNN in 2019. “It was good that I always had riding to focus on and have something a little bit for myself.”

She also claimed that it was her mother’s passion for riding that sparked her own, and she was soon riding ponies, horses, and competing in showjumping.

She began her adult competitive career in 2011 at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, after winning a few children competitions.

In 2012, she was chosen as an alternate rider for the United States of America at the London Olympics, and in 2014, she won the American Gold Cup.

She did not make the equestrian squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics, but she continued to compete and was designated an equestrian ambassador for Gucci, which meant she did some modeling.

Jessica Springsteen’s chance has finally arrived in 2021, and she attributes her focus and determination in part to her parents’ example.

“They also have this great job path that they’ve both followed their entire lives,” she told EQLiving in 2019.

“When they saw that this was something I was enthusiastic about and worked hard at, they were able to push me in that direction.”

“They were always able to inspire me and show me how special I was.” This is a condensed version of the information.