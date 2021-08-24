Jesse Lingard is rumored to be involved in a potential swap deal for Declan Rice of West Ham United.

The transfer window closes on August 31, and clubs throughout Europe, including Manchester United, are making the most of the remaining time.

The Red Devils are apparently in talks with West Ham United for Declan Rice once again, but this time for a player swap involving winger Jesse Lingard.

Lingard spent the most of last season on loan at West Ham United, learning the ropes in the English Premier League.

He was a productive player for them, scoring nine goals in 16 games to assist West Ham United finish sixth in the Premier League, only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that Lingard would not be sold this summer because he has plans for him in the upcoming season.

The Hammers have been interested in signing Lingard on a permanent basis since the end of his loan period with them, as he has been a club and fan favorite at the London Stadium.

Lingard started all of Manchester United’s preseason games, but he was benched in their 5-1 triumph over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Lingard’s chances of playing for Solskjaer’s side had been thought to be dwindling with the signing of Jadon Sancho.

Rice is apparently unhappy with West Ham United’s £100 million ($136.2 million) asking price for him, and the defense-minded midfielder is considering his options.

Alienating Rice will only benefit Manchester United, who are in desperate need of another player to improve their prospects of winning the Premier League.

Gary Neville, a club veteran, recently stated that they should want Harry Kane, but getting Rice over to their team would also be a good move.

If the deal goes through, it will be a win-win situation for all parties involved, as Lingard will get all of the playing time he wants with the Hammers, while Rice will get an opportunity to compete for the UEFA Champions League championship with Manchester United.

In the days coming up to the end of the transfer window, fans of both clubs should be on the watch for this development.