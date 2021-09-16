Jesse Lingard Discusses Manchester United’s Champions League Mistake Against Young Boys.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United confessed that he was “hurt” and “upset” by the outcome of their first UEFA Champions League match against Young Boys.

“Last night was a struggle. I hope people realize what the shirt means to me every time I put it on,” Lingard tweeted.

“I always want to do my best for the club, the squad, and the supporters when I go out. I’m disappointed in myself for contributing to the defeat. In football, mistakes happen, but we pick ourselves up and try again.”

Manchester United pressed their advantage from the outset, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the game’s first goal in the 13th minute to hush the Wankdorf Stadium crowd.

Things took a turn for the worse when Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the 35th minute for a rash challenge on Christopher Martins Pereira.

To compensate for the loss of Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to change up his tactics and play a five-man defense, which proved to be a devastating move in the end.

When Moumi Ngalameu snuck by Raphael Varane in the 66th minute, the Young Boys found their footing and broke through the Manchester United wall.

The English Premier League side appeared pleased with a draw with roughly 24 minutes remaining, only for Lingard’s back ball to travel to Jordan Siebatcheu, resulting in the Young Boys’ winning goal in stoppage time.

Manchester United fans were understandably dissatisfied with the result, since they and many other commentators believed it was a game that might have been won easily.

After the game, Solskjaer defended his tactics, and club captain Harry Maguire echoed his manager’s sentiments.

Many supporters came to console the England international midfielder, knowing how difficult it must be for a player to lose a game on such a huge scale.

Their next Champions League match is at Old Trafford against Villareal of La Liga, but they must first take care of business in the Premier League.

Lingard will have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday, September 19, when Manchester United travels to West Ham United, where he spent the majority of last season.