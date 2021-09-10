Jesse Lingard could move to West Ham United in January, according to West Ham United coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Stuart Pearce, West Ham United’s assistant coach, feels Jesse Lingard’s tenure at Old Trafford could and should end in January.

“He [Lingard] has missed the chance to leave [Manchester United] this transfer window,” Pearce told talkSport.

“In January, he can reevaluate his status and see whether there is a possibility to switch clubs. Jesse [Lingard] holds the cards.”

Since his loan term with West Ham ended last season, Lingard has been connected with the Hammers, who have been attempting to persuade Manchester United to sell him.

Manchester United was said to be eager to allow Lingard leave in exchange for West Ham United’s defensive-minded midfielder Declan Rice in late August.

Rice’s possible Rice-Lingard deal rapidly fell apart after West Ham United placed a rumoured price tag of £100 million ($136.2 million) on his head, to to Rice’s chagrin.

Lingard has only played in one game this season, and he came on as a substitute, as Manchester United’s midfield depth places him behind players like Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Fred.

Adding Jadon Sancho to the equation over the summer complicated matters even more for him.

“Right now, his football is the most important thing to him. He’s playing the occasional game for United and also playing exceptionally well for England – and those performances for England could help him get into the United team,” Pearce added.

Lingard scored twice for England in their 4-0 win against Andorra, sending a strong message to Manchester United to play him more often.

If Lingard is dissatisfied with the club’s decision to play him less, he has the option to transfer to West Ham United in the middle of the season.

Lingard is rumored to desire to stay at Manchester United despite his lack of playing time, owing to the club’s improved chances of winning the English Premier League trophy following Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback.

Pearce, on the other hand, believes Lingard should still be prominently featured.

He remarked, “I think he’s too excellent a player to be sitting on the sidelines not playing, and he’s at an age where he ought to be playing.”