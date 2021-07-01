Jeremy Mahot, a former jockey, is embarking on a massive journey in remembrance of Liam Treadwell.

In remembrance of the late Liam Treadwell, former jump jockey Jeremy Mahot will ride 355 miles over seven days in a grueling cross-Alps bicycle race.

Mahot, 39, rode more than 70 winners before retiring in 2016 and is now the head lad at Noel Williams’ Oxfordshire stable.

He’ll be riding in a different kind of seat for the Transalp Race, which spans 570 kilometers and involves upward climbs totaling more than 18,000 meters.

The event will begin on Sunday in Nauders, Austria, and will cross both the Austrian and Swiss Alps before finishing in Riva del Garda, Italy. More than 1,000 athletes are expected to compete.

Mahot set a £5,000 fundraising goal for the achievement, which has already been surpassed thanks to the racing community’s generosity in donating to the brain injury charity Headway in memory of Treadwell.

Another goal of Mahot’s race participation is to raise awareness about the link between concussion and mental health concerns, which has been suggested as a likely explanation for Treadwell’s struggles, which ended tragically in June 2020.

“At the outset of the Covid pandemic, I was having personal struggles with mental health, and a friend advised mountain biking,” Mahot explained.

“Liam had seen my posts about how this was benefiting my mental health after he had talked about his troubles after a severe head injury kept him out of racing for six months.

“He called me in early June, and we planned to bike together at Cannock Chase.

“Unfortunately, that ride never happened; Liam was discovered dead at his house on June 23, 2020.”

Treadwell, who notably won the Grand National in 2009 atop 100-1 shot Mon Mome, was injured in a fall at Bangor in 2016.

The incident contributed to his retirement from racing and was cited by the coroner at the inquiry into his death as a “major turning point” in his mental health decline.

