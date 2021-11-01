Jeremy Lin’s return to CBA action is approaching, and he is watching the Beijing Ducks lose.

After being photographed at a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) game showdown between the Beijing Ducks and Shanghai Sharks on Sunday, October 31, Jeremy Lin appears to be nearing a comeback to basketball activity.

“Linsanity” is set to return to the Ducks, however the exact date of his comeback has yet to be determined.

Alongside injured colleague Fang Shuo and team owner Qin Xiaowen, he sat on the bench.

The Ducks were defeated by the Sharks 105-86, according to the South China Morning Post.

Lin has just arrived in Zhuji, Zhejiang province’s CBA bubble. Until November 14, the first half of the season will be played in the region.

Lin shared multiple photos of himself on social media prior to the game. He wrote in the post that he was looking forward to reuniting with his colleagues and training with them on his first day.

He wrote, “I’m heading to Zhuji for the first CBA bubble.” “The CBA season is divided into three segments, the first of which concludes on November 14 and in which the Beijing Ducks are 5-1. Lin’s caption on that Instagram image read, “Excited to keep building up my body and workload.”

Although no exact date has been set for Lin’s return, Chinese media reports that it could happen as soon as this month.

Lin landed in China in August of that year. He had a setback, though, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was compelled to seek therapy in a hospital and was only released in September. He spent the majority of his time in Shanghai before making his way to Zhuji for the weekend.

After failing to return to the NBA, it appears Lin is willing to bring his talent to the CBA for the time being.

Last NBA season, he took a gamble by playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League.

Despite a strong showing that saw him rank among the G-best League’s scorers, the American-Asian received no offer.

Lin has yet to decide whether or not he would return to the NBA following his CBA stint with the Ducks.