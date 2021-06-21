Jeremy Doku’s performance for Belgium at Euro 2020 has Liverpool fans ecstatic.

After a strong showing by Belgium winger Jeremy Doku at Euro 2020, Liverpool supporters believe they’ve found the next Sadio Mane.

The 19-year-old made his seventh appearance for the Red Devils in this summer’s competition.

After securing qualifying with a comeback win over Denmark, Roberto Martinez’s team finally cracked the Finnish defense to complete the perfect group stage after Thomas Vermaelen’s header ricocheted off the post and hit Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky before crossing the line.

In the first half, Doku showed flashes of quality and danger for the Belgians, with his greatest chance coming when he surged inside and curled towards the far corner, only to be stopped by Hradecky’s strong left arm.

He played for 76 minutes and did his prospects of continuing in the competition no harm by repeatedly twisting and turning the Finland defenders. He created three opportunities before to his departure.

In 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, the Rennes attacker scored two goals and added three assists.

However, Reds fans noticed parallels between their Senegalese hero and the 19-year-old wonderkid during Belgium’s 2-0 win against Finland.

He enraged Liverpool supporters earlier this year when he said he turned down the chance to join the six-time Champions League winners in order to concentrate on his growth, despite meetings with Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp, and Sadio Mane.

According to Ouest France, he said: “Everyone talks about Liverpool because it was the most tangible interest, but Arsenal and Chelsea were also mentioned.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Jurgen [Klopp], Mane, and [Georginio] Wijnaldum… Also [Steven] Gerrard. I spoke with Mane a lot, but we didn’t really discuss football. We discussed everything.

“Whenever I’m asked if I regret it, I always say no, because if Liverpool came to me when I was 15, if they liked me, they’ll come back later, that’s for sure. It is up to me to be a good player.”