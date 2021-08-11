Jeremy Doku might follow in the footsteps of Ozan Kabak and help Liverpool avoid a transfer crisis.

Following his great performances for Belgium at Euro 2020, Jeremy Doku has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The winger only joined Rennes from Anderlecht at the start of last season, but that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with a return to Anfield.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both ready to leave for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January, Liverpool fans are hoping for a frontline upgrade before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that his team may yet make a signing before the end of the month.

He remarked after his side’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, “I am extremely delighted with the squad, but that doesn’t mean we don’t look into the market.”

“However, as long as nothing goes wrong, I am content with the group I have. I’m quite pleased with the players I’ve got.

“There are a lot of things you can’t sign. You can’t sign our anthem, you can’t sign our counter-pressing, you can’t sign the atmosphere we create in the stadium, you can’t sign Anfield.

“You can’t sign a lot of stuff, so we have to use that. Obviously, there are alternative approaches, and we have control over them. Our predicament is as it is.

“We have a large team, and there may be something going on until the transfer window closes, but I can’t say anything right now.”

Doku is one of the players rumored to be of interest to Liverpool ahead of a possible summer transfer, though club officials have played down rumors of a move.

That wouldn’t stop the Belgian from assisting the Reds in avoiding a problem when it comes to bolstering their team if they did decide to rekindle their interest.

Following the exits of Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, Liverpool’s current priority in the transfer market is unloading some of their wantaway, lesser-used players, with Xherdan Shaqiri seeming likely to be the next man to leave.

