Jenelyn Olsim gets her wish and fights Ritu Phogat for the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix.

Jenelyn Olsim of Team Lakay gets the chance of a lifetime as she fights Ritu Phogat of India in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals.

After Japanese grappler Itsuki Hirata declared on Instagram that she has a high fever, forcing her to withdraw from the Grand Prix, the Filipina standout’s attendance in the event comes as a surprise.

Later, the Japanese heroine clarified that it has nothing to do with COVID.

Both Olsim and her then-scheduled opponent Jihin Radzuan had remarked in a conference call prior to being announced as Phogat’s opponent that their dream opponent is “The Indian Tigress.”

The Philippine delegation in ONE Championship is known for its striking, but Olsim demonstrated that she can also fight on the ground, as evidenced by her star-making performances versus Maria Mazar and Bi Nguyen.

Olsim used her Muay Thai background to her advantage against Mazar, rocking and lowering the then-No. 5-ranked strawweight many times before catching her with a modified guillotine choke.

As a result, she was given the opportunity to meet Nguyen at atomweight, where she put on another masterclass with her ground game.

Olsim won the silver medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after attempting an omoplata, kimura, and her modified guillotine choke in fast succession, demonstrating that she is a highly-competent worker on the ground despite her Muay Thai background.

Phogat indicated that she has been practicing her hitting in preparation for Hirata’s grappling, but it’s unclear whether she’ll change her strategy against Olism.

When facing a skilled striker like Olsim, Phogat will undoubtedly be more careful when attempting to trade with her on the ground.

Phogat should focus on taking Olsim to the ground, since she will have a better chance of succeeding if she uses her wrestling background.

Whoever wins this battle will face the winner of Julie Mezabarba vs. Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex in the opposite bracket.

Both fights will take place at ONE: NextGen on Friday, October 29, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Via Friday, October 29 at 8:30 p.m., the card will be shown live in Asia on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel (Singapore Standard Time).

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET, the full event will be broadcast live on B/R Live in the United States.