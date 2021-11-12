Jean-Luc Vasseur, the new manager of Everton Women, has announced his backroom staff.

Frédéric Piquionne and Franck Plaine have been announced as part of Jean-Luc Vasseur’s backroom staff at Everton Women.

Vasseur took over as manager from Willie Kirk last month and brings a strong track record to the Merseyside club, having led Lyon to Champions League victory in 2020.

Assistant manager Piquionne will now work alongside him, with a focus on coaching and tactics.

Plaine, meantime, has joined the club as a performance manager, where he will be in charge of physical performance and sports science.

Piquionne played for Lyon, Portsmouth, and West Ham United before joining Paris Saint-Germain Féminine as a coach in 2018.

He told evertonfc.com, “I’m very proud and excited to begin my work with this team.”

“It’s exciting to be back in England and playing for a major team like Everton.”

“Over the last few years, the WSL has expanded at a breakneck pace, and we’re all determined to bring Everton up there with the best.”

“I will do all in my power to assist the players in their development.” I want to contribute to the success of this team and club.” Everton have had a tough start to the WSL season, sitting in 10th place with only six points.

Vasseur is optimistic that the additions of Piquionne and Plaine to his backroom crew would help the club advance in the standings.

“It’s fantastic news for us since Frédéric and Franck will help us strengthen our team by bringing fresh talents to the table,” he said.

“Frédéric understands England from his time in the Premier League, and Frank has good international experience.”

“They have various profiles, and I believe they are extremely skilled employees.”