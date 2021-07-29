JC Tretter of the Browns claims the NFL is attempting to ‘shame’ unvaccinated players by using ‘Scarlet Marking.’

Center for the Cleveland Browns The president of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), JC Tretter, believes the NFL is aiming to use a “scarlet marking” to “shame” unvaccinated players.

The NFL has pushed teams to adopt a policy that uses different colored wristbands to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated players. The league’s policy, according to Tretter, is “nonsensical,” as it is an attempt to shame players into being vaccinated.

“So what it really boils down to is the NFL wanted to put in place a policy to attempt to humiliate unvaccinated athletes publicly about their status and make that known to everyone on the field, which shouldn’t be the case because it’s unnecessary,” he added. “We all know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t, and there’s no need for a crimson mark on people’s helmets or wrists.”

Tretter, who took office last year when the coronavirus epidemic was just getting started, said Thursday that he’s glad the Browns didn’t go with the wristband policy, and he chastised the league for several other actions.

He claims it’s easy to spot who hasn’t been vaccinated because individuals who refuse to get shots are compelled to wear masks and follow other procedures.

“They believe they need a differentiator between unvaccinated and vaccinated players,” Tretter added. “The players who have not been inoculated must wear masks. No other sports leagues employ scarlet markings, helmet decals, or wristbands since they know they aren’t essential because the teams can tell who is and isn’t vaccinated.”

The wristbands, which are worn at some other training camps, were not chosen by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski stated, “We are not separating the team over this issue.”

Tretter was previously critical of the league’s recent message informing teams that if a virus outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players, games will be lost and players will not be compensated. When the policy was revealed, the NFLPA stated that “the same basic guidelines applied last year.”

The NFLPA informed its members in an email that the only change this year is the NFL's determination to levy greater penalties on clubs that are responsible for the outbreak and the availability of proven vaccines.