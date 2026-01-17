Jay Huff Leads Pacers to High-Scoring Win Over Pelicans

Huff’s Career Night and Indiana’s Offensive Firepower Propel Them to Victory

The Indiana Pacers cruised to a 127-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, bolstered by Jay Huff’s career-high 29 points in front of a lively home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Huff’s impressive performance played a pivotal role in securing the Pacers’ fourth win in five games, as the team continues to build momentum.

Coming off a modest seven-point outing in his previous game, Huff bounced back with a stellar showing, hitting 13 of his 17 field goals, including three three-pointers. Along with his scoring, Huff added nine rebounds, an assist, and two blocks in just 29 minutes of action. His all-around contribution was a clear highlight, turning a quiet previous game into a breakout performance.

“I just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” Huff said, reflecting on his big night. “My teammates kept finding me in good spots, and I tried to make the most of my opportunities.” Huff has been on a tear recently, averaging 15.5 points per game on 67.2% shooting in his last six games, showing his growing role in Indiana’s rotation.

Indiana’s offensive success didn’t stop with Huff. Point guard Andrew Nembhard dished out 10 assists to go along with 19 points, leading the Pacers to an impressive 37 assists on 52 made field goals. The team’s ball movement was on full display as they shared the load and kept the Pelicans’ defense scrambling. Forward Pascal Siakam contributed 27 points and added six rebounds, continuing his strong form since joining the Pacers.

The bench also stepped up, with T.J. McConnell contributing nine assists and both Quenton Jackson and Aaron Nesmith scoring 12 points each. The Pacers exploded for 73 points in the first half, taking control early and never looking back. With so many players contributing, Indiana’s depth was on full display.

The Pelicans fought back in the third quarter, stringing together a 7-0 run to close the gap to just two points. However, Indiana quickly regained control, going on a 9-3 run to extend the lead and keep New Orleans at bay. Despite a strong effort from Zion Williamson, who recorded 27 points and seven assists, the Pelicans couldn’t quite close the gap. Trey Murphy III, who had been averaging over 30 points in his previous games, struggled with his shooting, finishing with 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting.

Indiana’s balanced attack and unselfish play proved to be too much for New Orleans. The Pacers’ 37 assists were a season-high and demonstrated their collective approach to scoring. With Huff’s breakout performance, Siakam’s consistency, and Nembhard’s leadership, the Pacers continue to look like a team on the rise in the Eastern Conference.

While the loss stings for the Pelicans, there were positives to take away. Williamson’s strong play and the contributions of Murphy, Bey, Queen, and Poole give the Pelicans hope moving forward. However, the Pacers’ defense did a great job limiting Murphy and maintaining control when it mattered most.

With the victory, Indiana’s locker room will be buzzing with confidence, knowing their depth and team-first mentality is paying off. For the Pelicans, the challenge now is to regroup and figure out how to bounce back. The Pacers, however, seem poised to continue their climb up the standings if they can maintain this level of play.