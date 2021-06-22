Jason Pearce, the Charlton manager, has signed a new one-year contract.

The contract contains an option for the Addicks’ club captain to stay on as a coach with the Sky Bet League One team in the future.

Since joining Charlton in 2016, the 33-year-old has made 147 appearances.

“Everyone knows I love this club; it’s the longest I’ve been at a club, and I see myself staying here for a long time,” Pearce said on the club’s website.

“I’ll continue to battle for my spot and do everything I can to make the team – that’s what I’ve done my whole career.”