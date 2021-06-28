Jarvis, on the lookout for Lady Bowthorpe in the Falmouth run

Lady Bowthorpe will compete in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on July 9 against her own sex, assuming the ground is adequate.

On her maiden try at the top level when competing against colts and geldings, the five-year-old mare finished second to Palace Pier in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

On her most recent outing, she finished second to Indie Angel in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lady Bowthorpe, owned by music agent Emma Banks, ran well, according to trainer William Jarvis.

The Newmarket handler added, “She’s come out of it very nicely, and we’re extremely delighted with her.”

“She’ll run in the Falmouth Stakes at the July meeting if the ground isn’t too quick.”