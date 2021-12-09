Jarrod Bowen’s interest, Raphinha’s scouting, and Liverpool’s January transfer situation.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is still being watched by Liverpool.

During the January transfer window, however, the Reds are unlikely to make an official approach.

Last season, Liverpool scouted the Hammers forward and put him on a shortlist of attacking prospects for the summer transfer window.

There was a lot riding on the futures of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri at the time, and while the latter went to Lyon, the former stayed when no team made a firm offer.

In September, Klopp expressed his disappointment at the lack of genuine interest in Origi.

“We all assumed there would be a decent offer for him in the summer transfer window,” he remarked. “Obviously, people don’t watch football enough.”

With Origi’s long-term future uncertain, the Reds’ recruitment department is aiming to add another attacker to the squad before the 2022/23 season begins.

As a result, Liverpool has continued their interest in Bowen, who has impressed for a West Ham side that is currently in the Premier League’s top four.

Raphinha of Leeds United is another player on whom club scouts are rumored to be keeping an eye on, but a January move is unlikely.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is not interested in signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender is locked in a contract dispute with the Londoners and might leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Rudiger, who turns 29 in March, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, although the Reds have plenty of options at center-back.

With Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, all due to reach their prime years at Anfield, there are no plans to add another defender to the mix.

In fact, the Reds’ center-back position is anticipated to get much more crowded in January.

Liverpool would consider all reasonable bids for Nat Phillips, as Klopp hinted earlier this month.

“We can’t keep him forever,” Klopp stated emphatically. “We needed him for that half-year just to be safe.”

“We’ll watch what occurs in the window,” says the narrator.

A new four-year contract has been inked. “The summary has come to an end.”