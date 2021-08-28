Jarrod Bowen is being ‘monitored’ by Liverpool as the Jeremy Doku attitude emerges.

The transfer deadline is fast approaching on Tuesday, and clubs all over Europe are running out of time to make any last-minute moves.

Since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer, Liverpool’s transfer market has been quiet, and the club has quickly focused on player retention.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Andy Robertson have all committed to the club in the long term.

This summer, the Reds have only had two notable first-team exits, with the rest being periphery players and kids.

Xherdan Shaqiri has joined Lyon in France, while Georginio Wijnaldum has signed a free agency contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, because rumors continue to dominate the headlines, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent transfer news and gossip from across the world.

Bissouma, Yves

The New York Times

Liverpool have opened an official ‘transfer enquiry’ for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a direct replacement for Wijnaldum, according to reports.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, are said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

However, according to The Washington Newsday, the club has not made an approach for the Mali international, who is thought to be worth £40 million.

The club has been keeping an eye on potential long-term goals, but Bissouma isn’t one of them right now.

Bowen, Jarrod

The Sportsmanship

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham has been linked with Liverpool throughout the summer, and while no formal contact has been made, the Reds’ interest is well known.

This transfer window, it was thought that the club would need to sell both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in order to contemplate increasing their attacking options.

Origi is expected to stay at Anfield beyond Tuesday’s transfer deadline, as the club has yet to receive any concrete bids worth considering for him.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is said to be keeping an eye on Bowen’s progress as one of several names on their shortlist of potential signings.

Doku, Jeremy

jeunesfooteux

Jeremy Doku had a strong Euro 2020 campaign this summer and has swiftly established himself as one of football’s most talked-about players.

He’s already being tipped after just one season in Ligue 1 with Rennes. “The summary has come to an end.”