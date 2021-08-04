Jarrod Bowen is a Liverpool transfer gem that Jurgen Klopp adores.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Liverpool has been associated with a number of players, including Donyell Malen, Florian Neuhaus, Federico Chiesa, and Saul Niguez, but Ibrahima Konate remains the lone new signing.

Jarrod Bowen’s name has emerged as one of the candidates tipped for a move to Anfield, despite the West Ham forward not being as good as some of the other players on Jurgen Klopp’s suspected shortlist.

Bowen may not be as well-known in Europe as some of his peers, but in order for Liverpool to be interested in his services, he must possess certain attributes that the Reds value.

The Hammers forward, who is still only 24, has only scored nine goals in the Premier League since joining from Hull City, but his figures at his previous club showed a higher level.

In three Championship seasons with the Tigers, he scored 52 goals in a starting role out wide, averaging one goal every 204 minutes (excluding penalties).

Bowen’s threat delivery could be key to the Reds’ interest in him, as he offers similar benefits to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane when he’s on the field.

The trio all have the ability to play on both flanks and with both feet, with Jota being one of England’s most two-footed players.

He favors his right foot 67 percent of the time, putting him closer to a 50/50 split than the vast majority of offensive players in Europe.

To put things into perspective, Mohamed Salah is 84 percent left-footed, Raheem Sterling is 89 percent right-footed, and Jack Grealish is 93 percent right-footed. Mane is arguably one of the most two-footed players in the league, with his right foot being utilized only 75% of the time.

Bowen can’t quite equal Jota’s two-footedness, but he’s 79 percent left-footed, implying that he’s close to being a left-footed version of the Portuguese forward Liverpool purchased from Wolves last summer.

Bowen is a dedicated worker who works in dangerous environments and is adaptable enough to fit into Klopp’s approach. The Reds would welcome him if he joined a squad that already included Jota and Mane. “The summary has come to an end.”