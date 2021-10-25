Jarred Brooks Makes Confident Claims Ahead Of Lito Adiwang Fight In November, According To MMA News.

Despite not fighting in almost two years, Jarred Brooks is confident in his ability to defeat Lito Adiwang.

In a recent virtual face-off with Adiwang and members of the press, the most recent newcomer to the ONE flyweight class put an end to any concerns about ring rust.

“I’m not a fan of ring rust.” The sensation never leaves you at the end of the day. I’m ready for whatever Lito [Adiwang] or ONE Championship has in store for me. In this bout, I’m quite confident. People usually fly out seven days before a fight. “I’m going to prove to everyone that I can come out and defeat their best in two days,” Brooks stated confidently.

Brooks hasn’t fought since a Bellator victory over Haruo Ochi in December of 2019.

Throughout his career, the former UFC fighter has faced some of the best flyweights the sport has to offer.

Before joining the Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship, he fought the likes of Jose “Shorty” Torres, Junji Ito, and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Brooks and Adiwang were supposed to fight in April at ONE on TNT 2, however Adiwang got COVID-19 and the fight was withdrawn from the schedule.

In prior interviews, the two had expressed their feelings towards one another, but in their most recent call, both sides were courteous and respectful to one another.

Despite their mutual respect, both martial artists are aware of the stakes, and Brooks is looking to take advantage of the situation.

When asked about his preparation to this fight versus Adiwang, “The Monkey God” said that his confidence stems from the fact that the Team Lakay member lacks wrestling-based training partners.

“I don’t think he’s training with any wrestlers who can get used to my style over there.” He can do his double underhooks and all of the flying knees and all of that, and he can do the Thai clinch, which I’m used to. “I’ve been there and done that,” Brooks added.

Brooks, a skilled wrestler in his own right, relishes bringing his opponents to the mat and wreaking havoc from top position, as he did against Figueiredo.

Brooks is likely to try to stay away from "The Thunder Kid's" explosive stand-up game in his bout with the Filipino.