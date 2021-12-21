Jarrad Branthwaite makes an Everton fan promise with future admittance by saying, “I made a deal.”

After a strong performance for Everton against Chelsea last week, Jarrad Branthwaite feels he has lots more to offer.

The teenage defender was one of the Blues’ star performers in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Due to injury and illness, Everton manager Rafa Benitez was obliged to select a youthful-looking starting lineup.

However, Branthwaite and a handful of his teammates put up outstanding efforts to defeat the current Champions League champions on their home turf.

After falling down to Mason Mount’s opening, Branthwaite drew the Blues level four minutes later with a free-kick from Anthony Gordon.

And the 19-year-old has spoken out about his desire to earn more first-team appearances so that he can show off his abilities.

He told evertontv, “We defended a lot, but I have a lot more to my game on the ball.” “As the team and I get more confidence, it will happen.”

“I enjoy defending, as I demonstrated against Chelsea. But I’m comfortable with the ball and can pull it out from behind.

“As my confidence grows, that will show in my play… [I consider myself] a ball-playing centre-back.”

“I believe in my own abilities, and hopefully, my and the team’s performance against Chelsea will be enough [to impress the boss].” We were underdogs, which makes you want to go out and prove yourself.

“With the players we were missing due to injury, the performance was outstanding, and we shown what we were capable of.”

The goal rounded off an incredible few weeks for the teenager, who joined Everton from hometown club Carlisle United in January 2020 and recently signed a new contract with the club.

With the goal, the teenager believes he has helped repaid part of the Blues’ faith in him, and he now wants his team to build on that success.

“I signed a contract that demonstrated Everton’s commitment to me, and I hope I returned them with that goal,” he said.

“The outcome was enormous, everyone performed admirably, the team mood after the game was incredible, and. “Summary concludes.”