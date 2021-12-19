Jarell Quansah, Liverpool’s’man-mountain’ defender, has been named in Tottenham’s squad.

Jarell Quansah, a Liverpool youth, makes his first-team debut today after being named on the bench for the trip to Tottenham.

After a slew of injuries, including positive covid tests for Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and now Thiago Alcantara, the teenage centre-back takes his position among Jurgen Klopp’s replacements.

After impressing in the Youth Cup, Quansah, from Warrington, earned a professional contract with the Reds in February. He is an England young international, having joined the Reds at the age of five.

Indeed, after Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in January, manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson singled out him and defensive partner Billy Koumetio for special appreciation.

After the Reds were down to ten men in the second half due to a red card, Quansah assisted in repelling the Gunners.

Bridge-Wilkinson explained, “There were obviously two parts to the game.” “The way we played in the offensive third in the first half and the first few minutes of the second half was excellent; we were very clinical.”

“However, as the game progressed and Arsenal gained momentum, I thought Jarrell and Billy were brilliant defensively in the second half.”

“Both Billy and Jarrell have demonstrated their true worth in this game, as well as at Manchester United.”

“People forget that those boys can defend the box incredibly well when we have a lot of the ball, and they seem like true defenders – man-mountains” when we have a lot of the ball.