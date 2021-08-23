Japan’s Paralympic Team is aiming for more than just gold.

According to top team official Miki Matheson, Japan is sending a record number of competitors to the Paralympics, with the goal of not just winning gold medals but also creating a more inclusive society.

Matheson, a gold medalist at the Nagano Winter Paralympics in 1998, is one of three deputy heads for the Japanese squad and has high expectations for the Tokyo Games.

In an interview with AFP, the athlete said, “The success of the Paralympics is not merely if athletes hit the mark or win a lot of gold.”

“The Paralympics will fail if we don’t feel that (those with disabilities) can go out more freely and that people around them can change their minds because of the Paralympics,” she continued.

After a year-long pandemic delay, the major athletic event for disabled athletes returns on Tuesday.

However, with virus incidence in Japan breaking new records, the health issue is weighing heavily on both organizers and attendees.

Japan won a record 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, according to the country’s Olympic Committee, which helped boost public enthusiasm for the Games despite the pandemic.

But, according to Matheson, the Paralympics have a mission that extends beyond sport, and Japan still has a long way to go in terms of making society more inclusive.

Matheson was paralyzed after a car accident when she was a university student. She earned three gold medals and one silver in ice sledge speed racing in Nagano.

She had practiced judo prior to the accident, but following her injury, she shifted her focus to parasports.

The 48-year-old is now based in Canada with her family, but she is temporarily working with the team in her homeland of Tokyo.

Despite Japan’s attempts to promote disability access and inclusion since winning the Paralympic host bid, Matheson noted there were significant distinctions between life in Japan and life in Canada.

When I’m back in Japan, I’m frequently treated as a crippled person,” Matheson, who uses a wheelchair, said.

“In Canada, I go about my daily life completely oblivious to my disability.”

This, she says, is due in part to a dearth of chances in Japan for disabled and non-disabled individuals to work and live together.

She stated, “I believe the Paralympics is just one springboard, but it can play a huge role” in breaking down boundaries.

Matheson, who also serves on the Japan Paralympic Committee, wants the Games to be more than a one-time boost for the country.

“All we have to do now is keep this momentum going,” she remarked.

"All we have to do now is keep this momentum going," she remarked.

"It can't be the end of the closing ceremony.