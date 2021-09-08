Japan will not compete in the 2021 Club World Cup, according to reports.

According to a report released Wednesday, Japan will not host the FIFA Club World Cup later this year due of viral restrictions that could limit spectator numbers.

In December, the annual football competition, which pits the champions of the six global confederations against the host nation’s best squad, was scheduled to take place there.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japan Football Association (JFA) has chosen to give up its privilege to organize the tournament.

“The risk of spreading illnesses and the difficulty in making a profit due to a possible cap on spectators influenced the decision,” Kyodo added, citing anonymous sources.

The JFA is in talks with FIFA, which could put the Club World Cup back to early next year, according to the article.

A FIFA official informed AFP that “details of the next FIFA Club World Cup would be confirmed in due course.”

The JFA had planned to host the 2021 edition as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, according to Kyodo. The Club World Cup was last hosted in Japan in 2016.

The tournament is usually held in December, but because to the pandemic, the 2020 edition in Qatar was postponed to February 2021, with Bayern Munich emerging victorious.

Even while the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics went on under rigorous virus restrictions, Japan has battled a record fifth wave of viral outbreaks caused by the more infectious Delta variety this summer.

Anti-infection precautions are currently in place across much of the country, limiting the number of spectators at sporting events.