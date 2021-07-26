Japan takes the lead in the medals table, while Britain’s Daley wins Olympic gold.

After winning three gold medals on Monday, Japan topped the medals table at the Tokyo Olympics, while British diver Tom Daley was finally named an Olympic champion at his fourth Games in an emotional victory.

Momiji Nishiya, a 13-year-old skateboarder, led the Japanese surge, winning gold a day after the host nation won the men’s event.

“I’m overjoyed to be the youngest (Japanese gold medalist) at my first Olympic Games… Nishiya said, “Tears welled up in my eyes.”

Shohei Ono, one of Japan’s most famous judokas, won his second consecutive Olympic gold with a nail-biting victory over Georgian world champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili at the Nippon Budokan, the sport’s spiritual home.

Japan’s third gold of the Games, and its eighth overall, came in a table tennis shock when mixed doubles pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won the sport’s first ever Olympic title.

Since the 2004 Athens Games, China had won every Olympic table tennis gold medal, but Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen squandered a two-game lead in a thrilling final.

At the diving arena, tears poured as Britain’s Daley won her maiden Olympic gold in the synchronized 10m platform event with Matty Lee.

Daley, 27, is a great celebrity in the United Kingdom, where he has spent half of his life in the spotlight and has established himself as an LGBT icon.

His Olympic career began when he was 14 years old at the 2008 Beijing Games, and he went on to win bronze medals in the 2012 and 2016 Rio Olympics, but a gold medal had eluded him.

On Monday, though, Daley and Lee took advantage of a rare misstep by China’s Chen Aisen and Cao Yuan to snare gold.

Daley, who died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 40, paid an emotional homage to his late father Rob.

Daley stated, “He never witnessed me win an Olympic gold, get married, have a child, learn to drive, or have a pint down the pub.”

“He was always there for me, he took me to every training session, every competition.”

Elsewhere The rivalry between swimming superpowers Australia and the United States heated up on Monday.

With a thrilling victory over American star Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle, Ariarne Titmus delivered the heaviest blow for Australia.

Titmus dethroned Ledecky as world champion in 2019 and dominated the timesheets this season, despite Ledecky capturing four gold medals and a silver in Rio in 2016.

