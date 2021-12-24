Japan has ruled out sending government officials to the Beijing Olympics.

Japan will not send government officials to the Beijing Olympics in February, Tokyo announced on Friday, after the United States and other nations launched diplomatic boycotts over human rights concerns.

Hirokazu Matsuno, a top government spokesman, did not refer to the decision as a boycott, but did say that there were “no intentions” to send political representatives to the Games.

“Japan believes it is critical that the international community’s shared values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law are also upheld in China,” he said.

“The Olympics and Paralympics are festivals of peace and sports that provide bravery to the world,” he added, citing Tokyo 2020 as an example.

Matsuno stated that the decision was reached after “thorough” consideration, stressing that Japan has held “several levels” of negotiations with the Chinese side on human rights problems.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada launched diplomatic boycotts of the Games earlier this month, citing China’s chronic human rights violations, notably against the Muslim Uyghur minority.

Their boycott does not include athletes competing in the Winter Games, which begin on February 4th.

Beijing, on the other hand, has warned that the four countries will “pay the price” for the US-led campaign.

Japan, which hosted the postponed Tokyo Olympics this year due to a virus, is in a precarious situation as tensions between the US and China, two of its most important trading partners, rise.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of Tokyo 2020, and Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to Matsuno.

Kazuyuki Mori, the president of the Japan Paralympic Committee, has confirmed that he will attend the Winter Paralympics in March.

“Hashimoto will be there to express gratitude and respect to the athletes and everyone who helped make the Tokyo Games a success,” Matsuno added.

The United States’ diplomatic blockade was sparked by human rights violations, particularly the “genocide” of the Uyghur minority, according to Washington.

South Korea, on the other hand, decided against joining the boycott last week, stressing the need to cooperate with China.

Senior French officials, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are expected to attend the Games.

President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, stated earlier this month that he would remain politically neutral on the issue, stressing that the most essential factor was “athlete participation.”