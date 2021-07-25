Japan and Tunisia win gold in the Olympic pool, causing upsets.

On a day of upsets in the Olympic swimming pool, Japan and Tunisia celebrated shock gold medals, while Tokyo kid Yuto Horigome earned a fairytale hometown victory with the first ever skateboarding gold medal in Olympic history.

The Tokyo Aquatic Center takes center stage for one of the blue riband sports of the Games on the second full day of competition, with four gold medals up for grabs in a morning finals session.

Despite the fact that swimming superpowers Australia and the United States have typically dominated the Olympic pool, Tunisian teenager Ahmed Hafnaoui and Japan’s Yui Ohashi made the most waves.

Hafnaoui, 18, had only qualified eighth quickest for the 400m freestyle final, but he won in 3min 43.36sec, beating off Australian Jack McLoughlin, who finished second in 3:43.52.

“I can’t believe it, it’s incredible,” Hafnaoui remarked. “This morning in the water, I felt better than yesterday, and that was it. “Right now, I’m the Olympic champion.”

Tunisia won its first Olympic medal in the sport, and only their third gold medal overall in swimming.

In the women’s 400-meter medley, Japan’s Ohashi surprised the home crowd by defeating defending champion Katinka Hosszu.

Ohashi, who had previously won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships, finished first in 4:32.08, ahead of Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger of the United States.

“I swam with confidence in myself. “I never imagined I’d win the gold,” Ohashi remarked.

The US and Australia shared the remaining early medals.

Chase Kalisz, a silver medalist in Rio five years ago, went one better in the 400m medley to win the first US swimming gold of the Games.

Meanwhile, Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris, and Bronte Campbell of Australia beat their own world record in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, winning in 3:29.69.

Away from the pool, the opening rounds of the surfing and skateboarding contests marked the debut of two new sports on Sunday.

Both sports were introduced in this year’s Olympics as part of an effort by the International Olympic Committee to appeal to a younger audience.

In a tense street competition in Tokyo on Sunday, Japanese world champion Horigome won gold in a masterfully planned skateboard final.

The 22-year-old, who grew up just a few blocks away from the Olympic site, performed three massive feats in a row to beat out American favorite Nyjah Huston, who came in seventh.

About 100 people at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Brief News from Washington Newsday.