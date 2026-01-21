January Loan Deals Boost Aberdeen and Clyde’s Squads

In a busy January transfer window, Aberdeen and Clyde FC have secured significant loan signings, reinforcing their squads for the second half of the season. Both clubs are keen to push for strong finishes in Scotland’s competitive leagues, with young talents Aiden McGinlay and Liam Morrison making crucial moves on January 20, 2026.

McGinlay Heads to Clyde for Development Opportunity

Aberdeen’s Scottish League Two rivals Clyde FC have added 18-year-old midfielder Aiden McGinlay to their roster, with a loan deal from Queen’s Park FC running until the end of the 2025-2026 season, pending SFA clearance. McGinlay, who made a notable debut in a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen in 2025, has been a standout talent in Queen’s Park’s youth system. His loan move marks an important step in his development as he seeks regular first-team action.

McGinlay’s first-team experience includes 12 appearances for Queen’s Park, and his loan to Clyde follows a trend of similar moves, with his teammates Darryl Carrick and Timam Scott also securing loan spells. Clyde’s manager Darren Young expressed excitement over the signing, noting that McGinlay’s qualities will add depth to the squad, particularly in the forward areas, where the team has seen several departures. “Aiden’s someone we’ve had our eye on for a while, and we’re delighted to bring him in. We’re confident he’ll make a big impact,” said Young.

With international experience at under-16, under-17, and under-19 levels for Scotland, McGinlay brings added value to Clyde’s push for a strong finish in League Two.

Morrison Strengthens Aberdeen’s Defense

Meanwhile, at Pittodrie, Aberdeen has bolstered their defensive line with the arrival of 22-year-old centre-back Liam Morrison, who joins the Dons on loan from Queen’s Park Rangers. The loan deal is set to run through the end of the 2025-2026 season, as the club seeks to strengthen their backline after a series of recent injuries. Morrison’s career has seen him progress through Celtic’s youth ranks and spend time at Bayern Munich’s academy, followed by a loan spell at Wigan Athletic. Despite limited appearances at QPR this season, Morrison’s experience in the English Championship makes him a promising addition for Aberdeen.

“I’m very happy to be here,” said Morrison in his first interview with Aberdeen. “This is a massive club with a great fanbase, and I’m looking forward to coming back home to play in Scotland. I need to play games, and this opportunity gives me the best chance to do that.”

Aberdeen’s sporting director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, also welcomed the signing, noting that Morrison’s ability to play with composure on the ball and his aerial strength will add much-needed depth to the team’s defense. The signing comes as Aberdeen, in the midst of managerial changes, looks to maintain their competitive edge in a critical stage of the season.

Both loan signings reflect a broader trend in Scottish football, where young players are increasingly seeking regular first-team football through short-term moves. For Clyde and Aberdeen, these acquisitions provide fresh energy and squad depth, with both clubs looking to build momentum ahead of crucial fixtures. Fans will be eager to see McGinlay and Morrison integrate into their new teams and contribute to their respective goals for the remainder of the season.