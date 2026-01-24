Jannik Sinner Adopts New Approach in Wimbledon Final Against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has shaken up his usual tactics in an attempt to break his losing streak against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The Italian has struggled against his Spanish rival, having lost their last five encounters, with his last victory over Alcaraz dating back to 2023. As the two faced off in what is shaping up to be a thrilling match at SW19, Sinner is hoping to clinch his first Wimbledon title.

New Tactics on Display

According to former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, Sinner’s demeanor on court has changed significantly during this high-stakes final. Bartoli, writing for the BBC, observed that the 21-year-old was showing far more emotion than usual. “There’s a lot more reaction than we’re used to seeing from Jannik Sinner,” Bartoli noted, adding that Sinner seemed more visibly engaged than in previous matches. “He’s been spending more time at his towel box than usual. Normally, he plays quickly between points, but I think he needs extra time to reset after unforced errors,” she explained.

Bartoli also remarked on the noticeable shift in Sinner’s facial expressions, which are usually reserved. “You can tell this match really counts for him,” she said, emphasizing that the Italian’s heightened emotional responses reflect the significance of this final.

As Sinner fights for his first major title at Wimbledon, it is clear that the match has brought out a more determined and expressive side of him. With Alcaraz proving to be a formidable opponent once again, the final is set to be a pivotal moment in their ongoing rivalry.