Jan Mlakar has switched from Brighton to Hajduk Split.

Jan Mlakar has signed a permanent deal with Hajduk Split in Croatia on undisclosed terms.

Last season, the 22-year-old Slovenia striker spent 35 games on loan with former club Maribor, scoring 15 goals.

Mlakar joined Albion from Maribor in January 2019 and has also had loan spells with QPR and Wigan.

“After a solid season with Maribor, and having made his national team debut, Jan now has the option of a permanent move to Hajduk Split,” Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth wrote on the club’s website.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved, and we wish Jan the best of luck in his future endeavors at both club and international level.”