Jamie Osborne has reported social media abuse to the police, and they are investigating.

Jamie Osborne has reported his daughter Saffie to the authorities after she received an unpleasant and threatening post on social media.

“Social media harassment has gone too far,” the former leading rider turned trainer wrote on Twitter, quoting the statement. I’m going to start a crusade to get these people banned from all platforms, and I’m not afraid to prosecute them.”

Lambourn-based On Thursday morning, Osborne said he had contacted police and hoped charges would be filed.

“It’s caused a bit of a stir, hasn’t it?” he added.

“I understand jockeys receive messages on a regular basis, and I’m not sure what percentage of them are reported, but I believe there comes a point when enough is enough.

“I know Saffie has been getting them,” says the narrator (messages). But, in my opinion, the content and tone of this one went too far, and I don’t see why jockeys should have to put up with it on a regular basis without any apparent call to action.

“Saffie is irritated with me for bringing this up. Fortunately, she’s resilient and can laugh these things off, but we shouldn’t take our jockeys’ toughness for granted.

“I don’t know if anyone else is planning something, but I am – not for Saffie specifically, but for all the jockeys.”

Other race participants, according to Osborne, should come forward and report mistreatment to the appropriate authorities.

If permitted to continue, the 53-year-old believes the consequences of not doing so will be “disastrous.”

“This message wasn’t a guy saying I don’t like the way you ride — let’s put it this way, it’s threats of rape and death,” he continued. I’m not sure how society can consider this acceptable.

"Police are looking into it. Obviously, they must follow their normal procedures, but I would.