Jamie Carragher’s wife reacts to Liverpool icon Roy Keane’s altercation.

Gary Neville couldn’t help but mock Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane on social media after their heated exchange on Sky Sports.

Following Manchester United’s 2-2 tie with Chelsea, the two sparred about whether Cristiano Ronaldo should be an automatic starter at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has 10 goals and two assists in 16 games for United this season in all competitions, but he was one of four changes made by Michael Carrick for the meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Just after the hour mark, the attacker came on for Jadon Sancho, but it didn’t stop Keane and Carragher from fighting after the game was over.

Neville was at home watching the fight and couldn’t stop himself from uploading a video of himself laughing while the two were fighting behind him on the television.

The former Reds defender posted the video on his Instagram account, prompting his wife, Nicola Carragher, to chime in.

“You don’t even argue with me like this,” she remarked. “I’m wailing.” “You don’t irritate me as much as Keane!” Carragher replied. Carragher claimed earlier in the broadcast that Carrick “had to” drop Ronaldo for the game.

He stated, ” “To be honest, I believe he had no choice but to do so. Even inside a coaching environment, everyone has a distinct perspective on the team or how the squad should be built up.

“What he did with Bruno Fernandes, putting Anthony Martial back in, and what he did with Martial and Ronaldo swapping positions at different points was fascinating to see.

“On that, he did put his own imprint. He had to do that, I believe, because he didn’t want to look like Ole’s guy was doing the same thing. We’re well aware that things haven’t been going well. He’ll be satisfied with the outcome of that game [Villarreal].”