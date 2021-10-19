Jamie Carragher’s MNF comments about Manchester United have been retaliated against by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Jamie Carragher’s comments on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

United were trounced 4-2 by Leicester City on Saturday, their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Despite the high-profile arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, United remain a long way behind Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea at the top of the league.

Solskjaer, according to the former Liverpool defender, is ‘not at the level’ of other managers in the league.

On MNF, he said: “Whether or not he wins a title at the end of the season, Manchester United needs a better manager in my opinion.

“It’s not a knock on Ole; they simply need a manager who can compete with the rest of the league’s managers.

“He knows it, and every United supporter knows it, he’s not on the same level as the other managers in the league.”

Despite being under fire, Solskjaer retains United’s support, and he has replied to Carragher’s comments by declaring that the pundit’s opinion ‘won’t change things.’

“I prefer not to watch them,” he remarked. It doesn’t bother me, but you do notice some of the remarks now and again.

“I didn’t understand what they were saying, but we have Liverpool on Sunday as well, so Jamie is always looking at these minor details.”

“I have my principles, my management style, and I believe in myself.”

“I’m very confident Jamie Carragher’s perspective won’t change that as long as the club believes in me.”