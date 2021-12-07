Jamie Carragher weighs in on Divock Origi, a ‘legendary figure’ for Liverpool.

Divock Origi has been dubbed “a legendary character at Liverpool” by Jamie Carragher, echoing Jurgen Klopp.

At the weekend, Origi struck a last-minute winner against Wolves, giving Liverpool a potentially crucial victory in their Premier League title bid.

The Belgian striker joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014, but due to the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and, more recently, Diogo Jota, he has never been able to cement a regular berth in the first squad.

Carragher, who scored important goals in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019, highlighted Origi’s hero status within the club.

“Divock Origi is a legend at Liverpool, but not because everyone thinks he’s a wonderful player; it’s because of the great goals he’s scored,” the former Reds defender explained on Monday Night Football.

“And everytime Origi starts a game, you go into the stadium or watch it on TV and say to yourself, ‘Oh, Origi’s starting,’ but when he gets off the bench, you feel entirely different.”

“You can see the influence he has, I mean look at the goals [when he comes on as a sub], they’re almost identical [to when he starts].” The most notable statistic is minutes per goal.

“Coming on as a sub, his stats are so much better,” Carragher remarked.

“We look at these when we judge a player, and you think of teams like Liverpool, who have a front three set in stone, or teams like Tottenham Hotspur, who have a striker like Harry Kane, and you think to yourself, ‘who can I buy who will be happy to be a sub, but can still make an impact when he comes on?'”

I was actually thinking about people like Divock Origi, who’s stats as a starter aren’t spectacular, and he’ll never trouble the front three in terms of starting, but looking at players and judging them from the bench because, you know, that’s what you’re purchasing them for.”

According to Transfermarkt, Origi has averaged a Premier League goal every 162 minutes, based on the figures mentioned by Carragher.

He has scored 21 league goals for Liverpool, 11 of which have come from his 34 starts, resulting in. “The summary has come to an end.”