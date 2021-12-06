Jamie Carragher refers to Everton as a “joke” and targets Farhad Moshiri.

Everton has been dubbed a “joke” by Jamie Carragher following the club’s poor form, which has seen them drop to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Toffees were 16th in the Premier League before kickoff Thursday evening, five points clear of the bottom three and without a win in their previous eight games.

Last Wednesday, they were humiliated in the Merseyside derby, losing 4-1 at Goodison Park to Liverpool.

Marcel Brands, the club’s director of football, left following the defeat.

Because of his prior association with Liverpool, many Evertonians have never warmed up to manager Rafael Benitez, and former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes the club has lost its character under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership.

“The club is a farce right now,” Carragher stated in the build-up to the Blues’ match against Arsenal on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“Everton had something about them when David Moyes was in charge. Yes, they didn’t win a trophy, but they had a fighting spirit, and it was a difficult place to visit. They represented something.

“Not long after that, Moshiri came in, and since we couldn’t break through that ceiling, because we didn’t have the money under David Moyes to go that step further… Moshiri comes in, and look how many managers he’s had in that time…”

“If temporary managers are included, he’s had eight managers.” He’s on his third football directorship.

“The amount of money spent is staggering, and things are just getting worse.”

“They’ve signed 58 players under Moshiri. That’s why I’m talking about how this club is currently a joke and a disaster.” Fans are still angry about Benitiez’s appointment, and the club’s dismal form under him is adding fuel to the fire.

Carragher, who worked with Benitez at Liverpool and believes Moshiri was exclusively responsible for bringing the former Reds manager to Goodison Park.

“At the present on the board, they have Bill Kenwright and Denise Barrett-Baxendale, two ardent Everton supporters who adore the club,” he continued.

“Then there’s Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov in the backdrop,” says the narrator.

“Bill Kenwright and Denise, there’s no way.”

“The summary comes to an end.”