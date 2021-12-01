‘Jamie Carragher refereed around five derby games,’ says ex-Everton midfielder, who also speaks out about David Moyes, Luis Suarez, and red cards.

Everton will not “give an inch” in any element of tonight’s match against Liverpool, including influencing referee Paul Tierney, according to Leon Osman.

The former Blues midfielder claims he learned from the highly contentious 2007 Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park that the Reds must not try to get an advantage over the officials.

Everton were sent off for Tony Hibbert and Phil Neville in that game, as well as having penalty claims turned down in the dying minutes after Jamie Carragher hauled Joleon Lescott to the ground, resulting in a 2-1 defeat.

After Hibbert had brought the Reds’ captain down early in the second half, and the official had already issued his yellow card, Steven Gerrard was spotted whispering in the ear of referee Mark Clattenburg.

“There’s no doubt Jamie Carragher officiated at least five derbies on his own!” According to Osman.

“There’s no getting around it. So you start thinking about how you’re going to make up for it, and you start talking to referees. Referees have big personalities, especially these days, and they’re great at not being swayed. However, a small word in their ear here and there, or a reminder of something that has happened before, [is vital]merely to ensure that your side’s point of view is not forgotten when judgments are made.

“You’ve seen that over the years, and the most famous example in my time was Clattenburg and Gerrard with the ear whisper.

“In derbies, you can’t give an inch and you have to make sure the referee isn’t swayed by the opponent. That was a role I developed into.” When asked about Gerrard’s infamous whisper to Clattenburg, Osman said: “Because there were just a few players in the situation, it was only something you noticed afterward.

“Tony didn’t say anything to the referee; he just kept his head down and got on with it, like he always does. Steven used his wits to speak with the referee, demonstrating the power of influence. As a result, you must ensure that no prospects for profit are missed. That’s it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”